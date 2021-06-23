For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York
