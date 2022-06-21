This evening's outlook for York: Overcast. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'l…
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it wi…
This evening in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 5…
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatur…