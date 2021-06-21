For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York
