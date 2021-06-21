 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York

Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News