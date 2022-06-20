Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.