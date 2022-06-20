Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
