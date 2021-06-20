This evening in York: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 61F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
