Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for York
