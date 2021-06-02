York's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for York
