Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph.