This evening's outlook for York: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forec…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. SSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, York folks should be prepared for high …
York will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll r…