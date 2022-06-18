 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

