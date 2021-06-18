Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93.65. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The York area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. SSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, York folks should be prepared for high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks li…