Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. SSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96.71. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast.