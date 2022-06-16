This evening in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
For the drive home in York: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though…