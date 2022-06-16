Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.