For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 80-degree low is forecasted. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for York
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
