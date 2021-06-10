For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day…
For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day…