 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York

Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in York: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News