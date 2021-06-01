For the drive home in York: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York
