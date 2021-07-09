Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.