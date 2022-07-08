Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.