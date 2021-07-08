This evening in York: A few clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 95.68. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in York. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect perio…
The York area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …