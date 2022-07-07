York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York
