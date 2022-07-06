Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.