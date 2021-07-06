For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York
