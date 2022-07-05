Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.