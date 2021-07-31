This evening's outlook for York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for York
