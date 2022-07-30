Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska until 11 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and damaging wind and hail are possible.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in York: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the York area …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. W…