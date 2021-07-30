This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York
