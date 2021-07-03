 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York

Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News