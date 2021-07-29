Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.