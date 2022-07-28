Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.