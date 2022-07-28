For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska until 11 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and damaging wind and hail are possible.
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Frida…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
This evening in York: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the York area …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see…