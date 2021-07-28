 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for York: Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News