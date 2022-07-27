This evening in York: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York
