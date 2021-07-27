This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 100.58. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
This evening in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temp…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…