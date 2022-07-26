Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.