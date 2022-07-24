This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska until 11 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and damaging wind and hail are possible.
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Frida…
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'll see a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it…