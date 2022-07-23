York's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York
