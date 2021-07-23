For the drive home in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 96.43. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
For the drive home in York: Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…