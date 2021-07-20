Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.