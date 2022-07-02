Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.