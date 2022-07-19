Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska until 11 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and damaging wind and hail are possible.
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a m…
For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …