This evening in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degr…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.