Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

