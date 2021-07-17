York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.