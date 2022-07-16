Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.