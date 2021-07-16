For the drive home in York: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York
