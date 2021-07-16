Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.