This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 d…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…