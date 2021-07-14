Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in York. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for York
