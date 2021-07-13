Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in York. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect perio…
For the drive home in York: Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…