York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for York
