Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.