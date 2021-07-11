For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for York
