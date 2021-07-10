Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.